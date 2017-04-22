Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Reduced by Analyst (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Apache in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) opened at 49.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.61 billion. Apache has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apache by 60.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Apache by 92.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.42%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

