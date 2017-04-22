Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Praxair in a report released on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Praxair’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Praxair, Inc. (PX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-praxair-inc-px-issued-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) opened at 119.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.98. Praxair has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Praxair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Praxair during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Praxair by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Praxair by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.