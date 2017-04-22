Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Issued By KeyCorp

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Newfield Exploration in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the energy company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $415 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.74 million. Newfield Exploration had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The company's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.12.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) opened at 34.87 on Friday. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.88 billion.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director James Kent Wells purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $110,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,137.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $331,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth $208,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

