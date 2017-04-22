Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Issued By KeyCorp

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for HCA Holdings in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gurda now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCA Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) opened at 83.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71. HCA Holdings has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in HCA Holdings by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,820,000 after buying an additional 435,600 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in HCA Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,139,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,184,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Holdings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,227,000 after buying an additional 530,870 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Holdings by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,617,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,786,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in HCA Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,573,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,266,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $8,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,544 shares of company stock worth $22,930,923 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

