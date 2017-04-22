Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (CNI) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2017 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.29%. The company earned $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 74.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $75.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3097 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 31.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

