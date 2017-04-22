Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Issued By KeyCorp

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Approach Resources in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Approach Resources’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 49.87%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AREX. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Approach Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $4.25) on shares of Approach Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank set a $3.00 price target on Approach Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) opened at 2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm’s market cap is $86.79 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 1,038,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

