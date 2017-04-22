pSivida Corp. (PSDV) Short Interest Update

pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,323 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 243,480 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) opened at 1.77 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.49 million. pSivida Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in pSivida Corp. stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,279,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 6.67% of pSivida Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About pSivida Corp.

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

