Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paypal Holdings in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Paypal Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Paypal Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.51.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 128.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,257,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,798,000 after buying an additional 307,533 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 25,996,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,063,000 after buying an additional 682,648 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,905,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,727,000 after buying an additional 130,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

