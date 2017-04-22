Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2017 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.59 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded Olympic Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) opened at 18.51 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The firm’s market cap is $202.93 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts.

