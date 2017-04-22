Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,661 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 63,937 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director James F. Dent bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.07 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Burnett bought 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $38,820.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,445.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $186,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) opened at 27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.39. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

