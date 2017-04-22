OGE Energy Corp. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OGE Energy Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on OGE Energy Corp. from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) opened at 35.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. OGE Energy Corp. had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $37,227.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

