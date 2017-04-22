Oclaro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OCLR)

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,074 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

In other Oclaro news, COO James Douglas Haynes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,078.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 62,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $578,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,126 shares of company stock worth $837,403. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oclaro during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oclaro by 1,415.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Oclaro during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oclaro during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oclaro during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) opened at 8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.80. Oclaro has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oclaro will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Oclaro from $11.25 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

