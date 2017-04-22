Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. William Blair’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Netflix to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 142.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 332.26 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $148.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/netflix-inc-nflx-earns-outperform-rating-from-william-blair.html.

In other news, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,952 shares in the company, valued at $65,793,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 91,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $12,968,394.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,275 shares of company stock worth $47,015,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,113,578,000 after buying an additional 620,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,358,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $910,974,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,182,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $707,866,000 after buying an additional 525,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,469,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $800,901,000 after buying an additional 3,834,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.