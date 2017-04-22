McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) opened at 3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 2,553,415 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 200,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 140,109 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 34.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,184,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz SA (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project.

