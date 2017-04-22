Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mazor Robotics Ltd. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical devices for surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery. It offers Renaissance(TM), a surgical robotic system to conduct spine surgeries with less radiation. The company operates in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia. Mazor Robotics Ltd. is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.98 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) opened at 35.68 on Friday. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $848.47 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Mazor Robotics Ltd – had a negative net margin of 55.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics Ltd – will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the third quarter worth $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 84.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the third quarter worth $1,654,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

