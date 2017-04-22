Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mazor Robotics Ltd. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical devices for surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery. It offers Renaissance(TM), a surgical robotic system to conduct spine surgeries with less radiation. The company operates in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia. Mazor Robotics Ltd. is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MZOR. Standpoint Research downgraded Mazor Robotics Ltd – from a buy rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.98 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $34.00 target price on Mazor Robotics Ltd – and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) opened at 35.68 on Friday. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock’s market cap is $848.47 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business earned $14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Mazor Robotics Ltd – had a negative net margin of 55.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics Ltd – will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZOR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 26.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 186,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 210,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.