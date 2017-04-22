Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.50. Citigroup Inc’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) opened at 48.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business earned $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,273.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

