Mallinckrodt PLC Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst D. Archila now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $829.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.12 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.75%. Mallinckrodt PLC’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.34 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.48. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 20.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew K. Harbaugh purchased 600 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.19 per share, with a total value of $29,514.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,890 shares of company stock valued at $252,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

