Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ (LIND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc restated their buy rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. Citigroup Inc currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at 9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $420.58 million and a PE ratio of 93.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company earned $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 157,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,988 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 855.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

