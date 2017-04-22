Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lifeway Foods in a report issued on Monday. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Lifeway Foods’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) opened at 9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 125,700.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

