Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lannett, Inc. manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products sold under generic names and historically has manufactured and distributed pharmaceutical products sold under its trade or brand names. In addition, the Company contract manufactures and private labels pharmaceutical products for other companies. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Lannett Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lannett Company in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) opened at 24.25 on Friday. Lannett Company has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company’s market capitalization is $901.83 million.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm earned $171 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. Lannett Company had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett Company will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arthur P. Bedrosian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,778,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Lannett Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lannett Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lannett Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lannett Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lannett Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

