Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/langen-mcalenn-equities-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) opened at 70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 435.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,233,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.