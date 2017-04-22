Kate Spade & Co’s (KATE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc restated their neutral rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Wunderlich reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Kate Spade & Co from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kate Spade & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Kate Spade & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) opened at 17.54 on Friday. Kate Spade & Co has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. Kate Spade & Co also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 34,603 put options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,969 put options.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Co had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $271 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kate Spade & Co will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the first quarter worth $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the first quarter worth $371,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kate Spade & Co Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America).

