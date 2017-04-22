Jefferies Group Weighs in on Williams Companies Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) opened at 30.01 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.78 billion. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in Williams Companies by 132.3% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 374,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Williams Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 134,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently -53.69%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

