Jefferies Group Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) opened at 76.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 23.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,857,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 218.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 91,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 62,992 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

