Jefferies Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) opened at 128.01 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $110.50 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. The company’s market cap is $18.55 billion.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $734,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,144,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $706,590,000 after buying an additional 1,561,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $121,185,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,077,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,070,884,000 after buying an additional 806,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

