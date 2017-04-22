Investors Sell Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) on Strength Following Weak Earnings

Investors sold shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) on strength during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. $31.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.01 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Travelers Companies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Travelers Companies traded up $0.22 for the day and closed at $119.10The insurance provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. FBR & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.73 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.91.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 75,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $8,825,966.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,847,221.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,315,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,411,900.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,539,032 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

