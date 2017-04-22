Investors Sell Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $66.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.69 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Comcast had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Comcast traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $38.16Specifically, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 20,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $762,192.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $10,039,877.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,244.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,478,603. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. Comcast also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the average volume of 2,944 call options.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 32.0% in the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 31,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/investors-sell-shares-of-comcast-co-cmcsa-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.