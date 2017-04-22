Investors Buy Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $177.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $153.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.86 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Priceline Group had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Priceline Group traded down ($2.40) for the day and closed at $1,760.80Specifically, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,955,566.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Miller Tabak initiated coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,836.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,761.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,590.88. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.09 by $1.12. The business earned $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Priceline Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,163,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Priceline Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Priceline Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,878,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Priceline Group during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Priceline Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) on Weakness After Insider Selling” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/investors-buy-priceline-group-inc-pcln-on-weakness-after-insider-selling.html.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Priceline Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priceline Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.