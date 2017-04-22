Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $850.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $817.20 and last traded at $812.46, with a volume of 200,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $807.70.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $779.46.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.12, for a total value of $2,430,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,464,696.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $42,708,877. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $758.44 and its 200-day moving average is $694.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.72 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

