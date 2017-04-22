ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $2.50 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) opened at 4.03 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $352.90 million.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company earned $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 108,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 44,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

