Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Short Interest Down 3.4% in March

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,341,647 shares, a decline of 3.4% from the March 15th total of 13,817,360 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,581,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Horizon Pharma PLC news, EVP Robert Carey sold 31,808 shares of Horizon Pharma PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $509,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 165,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 45.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 892,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,467,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 58,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) opened at 14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The stock’s market cap is $2.43 billion. Horizon Pharma PLC has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.44.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm earned $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Horizon Pharma PLC from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

