Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays PLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hill-Rom Holdings traded as high as $71.73 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 177,540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $85,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $126,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Greisch sold 207,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,698,023.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,483,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,919,000 after buying an additional 131,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,813,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,259,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,735,000 after buying an additional 127,662 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $637.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Hill-Rom Holdings Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

