Harris Co. (HRS) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,139,021 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 3,229,191 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Harris (NYSE:HRS) opened at 110.27 on Friday. Harris has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68.
Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Harris had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harris will post $5.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.08%.
In other news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $10,401,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $2,260,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,619.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,050 shares of company stock worth $14,882,228. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harris by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 221,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Harris by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Harris by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price objective on Harris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.
Harris Company Profile
