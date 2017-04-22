General Motors Company Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for General Motors Company in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for General Motors Company’s FY2018 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.97 billion. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.53 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 33.75 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. General Motors Company’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $90,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,750.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $48,789.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,117 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

