Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor Company’s FY2017 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm earned $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/ford-motor-company-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-33-per-share-f.html.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 price target on Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC raised Ford Motor Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.22. Ford Motor Company also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 8,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 479% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,407 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,146,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company by 27.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 35,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,173,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Schoch sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $629,230.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.