Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Friday.

Shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 22.87 on Friday. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity Southern will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/fidelity-southern-co-lion-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harp, Jr. sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $307,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $716,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $130,469.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,967.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 520 shares of company stock valued at $11,977 in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 388,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.