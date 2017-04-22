Facebook’s (FB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 143.68 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52. Facebook also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 147,795 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,018 call options.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $97,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,209 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,028,117 shares of company stock worth $840,455,509. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

