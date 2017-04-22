Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.39. Pfizer also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 404 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical volume of 167 put options.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $384,874,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,419,393,000 after buying an additional 10,838,463 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,362,000 after buying an additional 9,550,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $289,666,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

