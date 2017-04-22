Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. WARNING: “Edison International (EIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/edison-international-eix-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-85-per-share.html.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.50 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 80.60 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $81.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 43,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $197,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 26,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,943,252.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at $847,462.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $2,433,387. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.