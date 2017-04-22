Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $79.26 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 216,756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.64. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

