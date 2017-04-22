East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.75, but opened at $51.12. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 2,275,162 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm earned $388.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of East West Bancorp to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $815,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,547.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,657,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,101 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-shares-gap-up-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.