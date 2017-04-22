DTE Energy Co to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $109.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) opened at 103.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $1,669,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,131,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.02 per share, with a total value of $65,967.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,814 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

