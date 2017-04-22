Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Denbury Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ FY2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) opened at 2.24 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $870.66 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 151.55%. The firm earned $271.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 213,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 157,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 569,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

