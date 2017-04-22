CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) in a report released on Saturday morning. Citigroup Inc currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.80.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Refining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Refining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Refining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded CVR Refining from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on CVR Refining from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Refining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) opened at 8.90 on Friday. CVR Refining has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.34.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. CVR Refining had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Refining will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/cvr-refining-lp-cvrr-given-neutral-rating-at-citigroup-inc.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Refining by 67.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.