Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report released on Saturday. They currently have a $173.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $172.00. Citigroup Inc’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.15% from the stock’s current price.

CXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $152.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.79.

Shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) opened at 128.01 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.55 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. Concho Resources has a one year low of $110.50 and a one year high of $147.55.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/concho-resources-inc-cxo-given-buy-rating-at-citigroup-inc.html.

In other news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 478.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,180,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.