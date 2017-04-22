Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/cabot-oil-gas-co-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-17-per-share-cog.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America Corp downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $28.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) opened at 24.08 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The stock’s market cap is $11.20 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 85.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 11.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.