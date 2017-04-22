Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Shares Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Maxim Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Buffalo Wild Wings traded as high as $164.35 and last traded at $163.75, with a volume of 1,086,278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWLD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $195.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In related news, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $630,300 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 3.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.40. Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

