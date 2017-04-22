Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $934 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokers Set Expectations for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s Q1 2017 Earnings (IRM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/brokers-set-expectations-for-iron-mountain-incorporated-delaware-reits-q1-2017-earnings-irm.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) opened at 36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,856,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,405,000 after buying an additional 2,334,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,352,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,883,000 after buying an additional 212,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,311,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 275,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,799,000 after buying an additional 794,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,814,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $232,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anastasios Tsolakis sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $91,892.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $805,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s payout ratio is 733.33%.

About Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.