Brokers Offer Predictions for Comcast Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.
Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $38.44. Comcast also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 2,944 call options.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.
In other Comcast news, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,670.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 20,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $762,192.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,478,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 133,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Comcast by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.
