Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/brokers-offer-predictions-for-comcast-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-cmcsa.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $38.44. Comcast also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 2,944 call options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,670.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 20,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $762,192.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,478,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 133,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Comcast by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.